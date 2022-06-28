Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sakaja’s Distress Continues As Dennis Wahome Moves To Court To Block His Bid

By

Published

Johnson Sakaja
Johnson Sakaja

Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi’s incumbent senator is again in another turmoil after a petitioner moved to court to block him from vying for Nairobi gubernatorial race.

According to the petitioner, the high court should issue conservatory orders to block IEBC from printing Sakaja’s name on ballot paper until his case is heard. Wahome states that the IEBC’s Dispute Resolution Committee dismissed his petition that was sought to revive his candidature.

“THAT  pending the hearing and determination of the Petition, this Honourable Court be pleased to grant a conservatory order restraining the 1st Respondent from printing ballot papers for the position of county Governor, Nairobi City County in the general elections scheduled for 9th August 2022,” read the court papers.

Johnson Sakaja showing his Team defree certificate

Johnson Sakaja showing his Team defree certificate

Wahome’s petition was a few weeks ago dismissed due to a lack of jurisdiction to ascertain the validity of his degree.

“The impugned decision is fundamentally flawed in light of the fact that the 4th respondent (Sakaja) does not possess a degree as required by section 22 (2) of the Elections Act hence is a legally and unconstitutionally unqualified person,” Wahome states in his application.

Sakaja’s name on the ballot

“If this Petition is not certified urgent and determined forthwith, there is a danger that the 1st Respondent shall proceed to include the 4th Respondent’s name on the ballot papers for the county Governor election prior to the determination of the issues raised herein, which inclusion would be gravely prejudicial to the Petitioner and the citizens of Nairobi City County as the 4th Respondent is a legally and constitutionally unqualified person,” read the petition.

Further, Wahome claims that if the case is not determined on time, Sakaja’s name will be on the ballot. He added that this will be against the constitution.

However, the Commission for University Education on June 22, withdrew a letter that had revoked recognition of Sakaja’s degree. Additionally, the case is under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The report is expected to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions on July 1, 2022.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020