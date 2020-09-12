SCHOOLS REOPENING: Magoha Issues 6-Week Preparation Deadline To Schools

(KDRTV)-During a crisis meeting held on September 11 to deliberate of phased schools reopening, Education CS Prof. George Magoha tender a new directive to school heads and County Directors of Education

According to the CS, secondary and primary schools have six weeks to prepare for a resumption of studies with social distancing given priority

Magoha also directed County Directors of Education to ensure that 622, 000 desks, lockers, and chairs were made and availed to schools by October 19.

READ ALSO: Universities, Colleges Likely To Reopen Mid-November- CS Magoha

KDRTV notes that the equipment will be financed by the Ksh. 1.9 billion Economic Stimulus Program and CDEs award contracts to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Kazi Mtaani youth to manufacture the lockers

The package will benefit 30 public primary and secondary schools in each sub-county

“We usually give you responsibilities but you never complete them. That is why you see me going to the fields (for inspections). We shall come and interrogate you on the level of preparedness. “We will also want to know how you issued the contracts. If your brother has a workshop that is not functioning, don’t give him the tender. However, do not discriminate against local firms too,” Magoha directed.

Reports illuminate that the desks will be made in a unique way such that each pupil will have a personal desk with a space to hold books and a large writing surface

The emergency meeting affirmed that social distancing will be strictly observed in primary and secondary schools and this would involve the implementation of single-locker and chair sitting in secondary schools.

READ ALSO: Teachers, Parents Raise Concerns Over CS Magoha`s Communal Learning Program

Learners will also sit in rows facing away from doors to minimize face-to-face contact between the learners

Boarding was obligated to convert large dining halls in dormitories to avoid congestion in hostels

CS Magoha also warned that sharing personal items such as brushes, beds, textbooks, slippers, and attire will be an offense

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.