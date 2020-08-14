Teachers, Parents Raise Concerns Over CS Magoha`s Communal Learning Program

(KDRTV)-Teachers and parents have elevated anxieties over the communal learning program which commenced by registration of teachers undertaken.

Education CS Prof. George Magoha declared that learners stuck at home due to coronavirus are set to resume studies in September under new guidelines.

KDRTV understands that on Thursday, July 30, CS Magoha revealed that the new scheme of learning with see teachers on government payroll leading classes in social halls, under trees, and other community spaces.

Teachers and parents so far have raised solicitudes with teachers citing uncertainty facing the program while parents are doubting the safety of their children during the threat of the novel coronavirus

The teachers disclosed that the Ministry of Education is yet to give them injunctions on measures they will take to protect themselves and students from contracting Coronavirus, identification of training location, and how to conduct the program.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) executive member Dan Aloo announce that the government is yet to provide teachers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs)

“Safety of our teachers should be the most critical issue. The Ministry of Health should also map out Covid-19 hotspots and provide allowances,” Aloo stated.

A section of teachers is now compelling the government to reopen schools in phases rather than embracing the communal learning program.

According to teachers, the program will affect the levels of discipline in students who will be disclosed to strange learning environments

According to Education CS Prof. Magoha, phased reopening could emerge another wave pf coronavirus in the period September and January 2021

Thus, CS Magoha announced that the reopening of schools will be informed by the Ministry of Health after the coronavirus curve will have plattened for 14 consecutive days

KDRTV understands that the Ministry of education discontinued the academic year 2020 and directed all institution to reopen in September 2020 before further postponing the reopening date to January 2021