Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Section Of Kikuyu Elders Disown Delegation That Visited Raila`s Rural Home

Avatar

By

Published

Section Of Kikuyu Elders Disown Delegation That Visited Railas Rural Home
Section Of Kikuyu Elders Disown Delegation That Visited Railas Rural Home

(KDRTV)-A section of Kikuyu elders has disowned the group of elders who visited Raila Odinga`s Rural home

The gorup of elders who were “Kiama Kia ma” said that the group that visited Raila Odinga`s home were neither sent by the council of elders nor president Uhuru Kenyatta

According to the elders, they are surprised to find out that the team alleged that they represented the entire Mt. Kenya region

READ ALSOHilarious! 16 Differences Between Luo And Kikuyu Women

In what the elders referred to as “politics of division”, the elders faulted their counterparts to be driven by self interests.

According to them, they will fight tool and nail, the section ‘leaders with personal interests auctioning the Mt Kenya region” to the highest bidder ahead of the 2022 General Election.

On Saturday last week, the ODM party leader Raila Odinga hosted a number of Kikuyu elders in an event that was seen as endorsement of the former premier for the presidential bid in 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Matunda ya Handshake? Atwoli’s Son Lands Plum Govt Position

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli as the Chairman of Mathari Hospital Board, in a move that could...

2 days ago
uhurumanyani uhurumanyani

Politics

Kenyans Applaud President Uhuru’s New Innovative Projects As They Denounce Ruto’s Wheelbarrows

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted a day-long cabinet retreat in Kilaguni Tsavo Resort on Friday 16th October 2020. Deputy President William Samoei Arap...

1 day ago
BABU OWINO CUFFS BABU OWINO CUFFS

News

Questions as DJ Evolve Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Babu Owino

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino can breathe a sigh of relief after DJ Evolve asked to withdraw a case against him. Babu...

2 days ago
PHOTO 2020 10 16 10 01 17 PHOTO 2020 10 16 10 01 17

News

Governor Nyong’o unveils free health insurance cover to support vulnerable families

Governor Nyong'o flagship Medical Cover now in effect

2 days ago