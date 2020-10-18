Section Of Kikuyu Elders Disown Delegation That Visited Raila`s Rural Home

(KDRTV)-A section of Kikuyu elders has disowned the group of elders who visited Raila Odinga`s Rural home

The gorup of elders who were “Kiama Kia ma” said that the group that visited Raila Odinga`s home were neither sent by the council of elders nor president Uhuru Kenyatta

According to the elders, they are surprised to find out that the team alleged that they represented the entire Mt. Kenya region

In what the elders referred to as “politics of division”, the elders faulted their counterparts to be driven by self interests.

According to them, they will fight tool and nail, the section ‘leaders with personal interests auctioning the Mt Kenya region” to the highest bidder ahead of the 2022 General Election.

On Saturday last week, the ODM party leader Raila Odinga hosted a number of Kikuyu elders in an event that was seen as endorsement of the former premier for the presidential bid in 2022.