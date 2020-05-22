Senate Wants Kenyans Stranded Abroad Brought Home For Free Amid COVID-19 Fears

(KDRTV)-The Senate is pushing for free evacuation of Kenyans stranded abroad and are desperate to return home amid coronavirus fears

The Senate`s Hoc Committee on COVID-19 led by Senator Johnson Sakaja wants these Kenyans be airlifted home for free with students given priorities

KDRTV understands that on Thursday, May 21st, the committee asked Foreign Affairs Cabinet Raychelle Omamo to tender a report detailing the procedure to be applied to identify Kenyans abroad who require to be evacuated home

Additionally, the Ministry was obligated to reveal how it will mobilize resources to facilitate the evacuation of Kenyans stranded abroad

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should set a criterion on the eligibility of Kenyans in the diaspora who are in dire need of coming back home but cannot afford air-tickets, giving priority to students,” the committee recommended.

However, according to our previous reports, the Foreign Affairs Secretary Macharia Kamau indicated that the government cannot afford to repatriate all Kenyans stranded abroad for free, amid fears of coronavirus spread.

So far, reports reveal that Kenyans that have been evacuated from various countries including UK, India and China in chartered flights which were organized by the government paid for the tickets

However, Senator Sakaja hinted that it is very possible to evacuate Kenyans stranded abroad for free if the government could seek support from emergency funds

KDRTV understands that so far, about 1000 Kenyans who afforded to pay their flight cost were able to be brought home