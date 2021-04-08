Senator Cleophas Malala whereabouts unknown claims fellow senators in Parliament

KDRTV News Nairobi-Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was arrested by detectives in Nairobi and driven to an unknown destination claimed his senatorial counterpart of Makueni Mutula Kilonzo.

Senator Malala’s trouble with the Police started during the Matungu by-election when police accused him of arming youths who indulged or engage in violent activities against the electoral laws.

There was a heated argument in parliament when Senator Mutula Kilonzo implored the senate Speaker Mr. Ken Lusaka to protect senators from police harassment which does not equate to their status in society as it embarrasses them in the public limelight.