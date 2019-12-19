She Has a B+! KCSE Candidate Cries to Magoha After Missing Results in One Subject

A KCSE candidate in this year’s exams has asked the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) to help her get her marks for the History paper, which she says are missing from her final tally of points.

The candidates who sat for the exams at Alliance Girls says she has a Mean Score of B+. She also got As in four subjects and says she was good at History. She expected an A in the subject.

Speaking to Citizen TV’s Francis Mtalaki, the parents have asked KNEC and Education CS George Magoha to help the girl get her results because it could guarantee she gets Mean Grade A. Currently she has 70 points in the six subjects.

History results can help her achieve her dream of studying medicine.

Magoha released the exams on Wednesday afternoon. This was three days earlier than when the 2018 results were released. Marking of this year’s exams was marred with cases of examiners boycotting the exercise over poor pay. 697, 222 candidates sat for the exams which were marked in a record two weeks. There have been several complains concerning the quality of the results following such hasty marking. We cannot conclude if this candidate was a victim of the pressure put on the examiners to complete marking in the shortest time possible.

When releasing the exams, Magoha said their was no cheating.

