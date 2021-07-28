Shebesh Opens Up On Why She Sometimes Has Extreme Mood Swings

Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh has opened up on her battle with depression describing it as a silent epidemic that has been killing many.

Speaking on Classic 105 FM with Maina Kageni, Shebesh revealed that she’s bipolar, something that sparked her depression.

“I have suffered from bipolar for a long time, running my life without me having any control over it, and in the process, I became very depressed. Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that has mood swings that can go to extremes,” she said.

The politician was calling in on the popular show where she thanked Maina for educating people about mental illness.

“I’m very happy for this topic on Classic we have to kill stigma around mental health and reasons people don’t come out is because people are called all sorts of names when they come out mental health is a disease like any other and it has medication to live a normal life, “she said.

Shebesh said that being depressed for almost two years reduced her life to almost nothing. Her work, her social life and her family were all affected.

“I was in depression for a year and a half and your life stops because you are alive but you are dead at the same time.

“It affects your community and your work, and please when people speak don’t shame them ask with love how are you doing. the question how are you doing is very important because we don’t ask each other these days ask someone uko aje?

“Let’s kill the stigma so those around us are free to speak. Dk Frank Njenga is the presidential adviser on mental health, in our level five hospitals, we have made sure there is at least a psychiatrist, while in public service, we have a mental health unit for civil servants to get help. In the private sector, it will be very important for companies to put somebody people can got to. I know people think it’s just a story

“It’s very expensive to see a psychiatrist and mathari has been stigmatized but I challenge you to go and see facilities that are there.”

Shebesh urged public leaders to open up about mental illness to help spread awareness as more people will warm up to treatment.

