News
Shock as millions of JellyFish die in Tanzanian coast
KDRTV -DarEsalam- Millions of Jelly fish were found dead along in the Indian Ocean Coastline of Tanzania. Their cause of death is yet to be verified and Scientists are still grappling to understand the reasons. Residents think its Covid-19
More news to follow
