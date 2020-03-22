Connect with us
 

News

Shock as millions of JellyFish die in Tanzanian coast

Avatar

Published

25 seconds ago

on

KDRTV -DarEsalam- Millions of Jelly fish were found dead along in the Indian Ocean Coastline of Tanzania. Their cause of death is yet to be verified and Scientists are still grappling to understand the reasons. Residents think its Covid-19

More news to follow

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending