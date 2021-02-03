Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Silvanus Osoro: From a Chokoraa to William Ruto’s Commander

Avatar

By

Published

FB IMG 1612348218422
Osoro with William Ruto

(KDRTV) – South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro is the man of the moment thanks to his theatrics at a funeral on Monday.

The youthful Lawmaker propelled himself to national limelight after confronting Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati at the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father.

Osoro, a key Tanga Tanga member, confronted his counterpart for allegedly attacking Deputy President William Ruto who was also at the event.

osoro

Osoro confronts Simba Arati

Until Monday, very little was known about Osoro, a first time MP who hopes to be President in 2037.

His is a story of resilience. The undying spirit of the Hustler Movement, where one believes its possible to move from owning a wheelbarrow to a bicycle, a Probox and even a helicopter like his boss William Ruto.

FB IMG 1612348218422

Osoro with William Ruto

Osoro was born in a relatively modern family in his native Kisii. His father was a high-school teacher and his mother a nurse in Bomet.

It was all good until his mother died suddenly when he was in class 4. His dad couldn’t bring himself to accept the death of his dear wife. The devasted old man died four months later leaving Osoro and his siblings at the mercy of relatives. Osoro was taken by an uncle in Nairobi.

Things were cool at first but hard luck struck again when his uncle was arrested and jailed for two years. His business crumbled and the wife was unable to take care of them.

Young Osoro was forced to run away from home. He found himself roaming the streets of Nairobi as a chokoraa.

“I ran away from my uncle’s house to the streets of Nairobi so that I could look for food.  I stayed in the streets for five months, sleeping on pavements,” he said in a previous interview.

One day, one of his uncle’s neighbors found him on the streets and took him back home.

Osoro ran away again, this time to stay with another uncle at Mukuru kwa Reuben slums. Instead of taking him to school, the relative introduced him to the business of selling scrap metal.

Tired of city life and after saving enough money, Osoro and his kid brother took a bus to Kericho to stay with another relative.

While in Kericho, he went back to school and sat for his KCPE.

“I scored 406 marks out of a possible 500 and was the top student in our division. I was admitted at Kapsabet Boys High School,” he said.

Unfortunately, he didn’t join Kapsabet due to lack of money.

He went to three different secondary schools, sometimes staying at home for long periods to look for school fees.

In 2005, he sat for KCSE and scored a B+. He was admitted to Kenyatta University to study Education but he declined the offer because he wanted to do Commerce.

He moved back to Nairobi, this time as a newspaper vendor along Bunyala Road. He also sold second hand clothes to working class women in the CBD.

It is also at this period when he enrolled for classes to study CPA 1 and later CPA II.

FB IMG 1612348036827

Osoro in a plane

Today, Osoro has a Law Degree from Mt Kenya University.

He married to a gorgeous Meru woman and together, they have three sons.

Mr Osoro, 32, shocked many people when he was elected on a little known Kenya National Congress (KNC) in 2017.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210202 080645 IMG 20210202 080645

News

Jubilee Moves to Finish Senator Isaac Mwaura

(KDRTV) – The Jubilee Party’s Disciplinary Committee has summoned nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura to answer to charges of disloyalty to the party. The outspoken...

2 days ago
IMG 20210202 070013 IMG 20210202 070013

News

Embattled Mike Sonko Facing Robbery Charges

(KDRTV) – Embattled City politician Mike Sonko spent Monday night at Gigiri Police Station as detectives plan to arraign him in court. According to...

2 days ago
IMG 20210202 070013 IMG 20210202 070013

News

Defiant Mike Sonko Claims Kenyatta Family is after him

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that his current tribulations are related to an altercation he has with the Kenyatta family....

8 hours ago
images 35 images 35

News

DCI on the Spot for Issuing Mike Sonko with a Good Conduct Certificate

(KDRTV) – Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s lawyers have questioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for Issuing their client with a certificate of good...

6 hours ago