Six Kenyans Have Succumbed to COVID-19 as Cases Rise to 158

(KDRTV) – 16 more Kenyans have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus which raising the number of confirmed cases to a whopping 158, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

Of the one 158, six people have succumbed to the virus while four have been healed. As at last week, Kenya had reported only five deaths and three recoveries.

“Kenya has confirmed 16 more cases of COVID-19 taking the total tally to 158. Six patients have died while Four persons have fully recovered,” President Uhuru announced on Monday.

BREAKING: Kenya confirms 16 positive coronavirus cases, number of those who've tested positive rises to 158, President Kenyatta says. pic.twitter.com/acojy4iyTk — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 6, 2020

Uhuru has now declared the pandemic a war which must be won.

“I will go to any lawful length to respond to COVID-19…There is a choice we have to make: do we live as normal or fundamentally change the way we live?” Uhuru questioned.

He urged Kenyans to comply with government directives.

President Uhuru Kenyatta: We will do everything in our power to ensure our nation does not suffer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/UZCKHjQdcI — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 6, 2020

“We must heed and comply with govt directives. We must take extra care not to expose those over 50 years,” he said.

More to follow…