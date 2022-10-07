Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Six Women Arrested At JKIA Attempting To Smuggle Sh102 Million Into The Country

By

Published

Photo courtesy Kenya Airports Authority
Photo courtesy Kenya Airports Authority

Six women were arrested on Thursday by Kenya Revenue Authority customs officials after an attempt to smuggle 102 million shillings in Kenya. They were arrested when officials were clearing an Ethiopian Airline flight  when they had luggage containing shoes and clothes.

The suspects were said to have come from India aboard Ethiopian airline flight Number ET 318 and claimed that they are regular travelers who import clothes and shoes.

“The images showed items that looked like currency. Upon secondary verification, it was confirmed that the luggage contained US currency amounting to 857,300 US dollars,” officials said.

After money was intercepted, they were deposited into the customs warehouse for further investigations.

Investopedia

On the other hand, the officials intercepted Sh238 million in foreign currency from a traveller in February. The suspect were said to have been from Burundi.

Also read Bungoma Man Sentenced To 31 Years In Prison For Employing 14-year-old Girl As Househelp

According to the KRA, the passenger made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Crédit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services, Kenya upon arrival.

“The documents produced to support the export request were different from those produced on entry into the country,” KRA said then.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019