Six Women Arrested At JKIA Attempting To Smuggle Sh102 Million Into The Country

Six women were arrested on Thursday by Kenya Revenue Authority customs officials after an attempt to smuggle 102 million shillings in Kenya. They were arrested when officials were clearing an Ethiopian Airline flight when they had luggage containing shoes and clothes.

The suspects were said to have come from India aboard Ethiopian airline flight Number ET 318 and claimed that they are regular travelers who import clothes and shoes.

“The images showed items that looked like currency. Upon secondary verification, it was confirmed that the luggage contained US currency amounting to 857,300 US dollars,” officials said.

After money was intercepted, they were deposited into the customs warehouse for further investigations.

On the other hand, the officials intercepted Sh238 million in foreign currency from a traveller in February. The suspect were said to have been from Burundi.

Also read Bungoma Man Sentenced To 31 Years In Prison For Employing 14-year-old Girl As Househelp

According to the KRA, the passenger made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Crédit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services, Kenya upon arrival.

“The documents produced to support the export request were different from those produced on entry into the country,” KRA said then.