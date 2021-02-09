Sonko Freed On Sh300,000 Bond In Assault Case

(KDRTV)-Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has freed on a cash bond of Sh300,000 or a surety of the same amount

KDRTV understands that the embattled governor was freed on the assault case

According to the Kiambu court, the prosecution side failed to provide sufficient reason why Sonko could be denied bail or bond in the assault case.

Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo said that Sonko should always cooperate with investigating officers and should heed to any summon by the investigating officers

The court also said that the two parties are free to settle the matter outside the court

KDRTV understands that Sonkois facing 12 charges including a link to a terror group

In other reports, there was a morning drama at the Nairobi Hospital as police arrived and picked Mike Sonko and took him to court.

KDRTV had reported that the former governor of Nairobi was admitted to Nairobi hospital on Monday night after he complained of stomach complications and blood pressure at Gigiri police cells

Ahead of the court sessions, the police were alerted that the politician was at the hospital

The police then drove there and picked Mike Sonko and took him to the court at around 11.15 am.

It is not yet clear if the doctors at the health facility okayed his transfer given he had been admitted for more than six hours

On the contrary, KDRTV could not establish the claims that Sonko could have faked illness to skip court sessions or to gain sympathy.

According to eyewitnesses, the Nairobi hospital avoided drama and allowed the police to pick him up

He was accompanied by an ambulance medic

Sonko was expected to attend court sessions where two critical rulings could be made.

PREVIOUSLY: Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been admitted to hospital ahead of two court rulings today

KDRTV received reports that the former Governor was admitted after she complained of stomach complications

According to KDRTV correspondent Sonko was rushed to hospital from Gigiri police station aboard an ambulance and admitted there

However, reports indicate that he was admitted in a stable condition

The pro-Ruto politician was expected to know if he will be released on bail after the two rulings

In the first ruling, a Kiambu Magistrate`s court will decide if he would be released on bond in myriad cases of assault and robbery

Secondly ruling will involve Kahawa West court making a ruling on an application by the police to be allowed to detain Sonko for 3 days pending their terror-related investigations

At the same time, Sonko`s legal team has raised concerns that the police to revive old cases that they believe were settled

