HIV Claims Come Back to Haunt Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is facing a litany of investigations as detectives reopen his old cases.

Part of these cases include circumstances in which the politician left Shimo la tewa prisons 20 years ago.

According to sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives are checking the validity of a death certificate issued under Sonko’s name in 2005.

According to the certificate, Sonko died of cardiopulmonary arrest on June 20, 2005.

Sonko was allegedly released from Shimo la Tewa Prison in 2001 after claiming that he had HIV and epilepsy. He also claimed in a sworn affidavit that he suffered from chronic Tuberculosis.

“Currently, I am admitted at the prison hospital and my chances of survival are minimal hence seek to be released on medical grounds or under the Presidential Amnesty Exercise dated 12/12/2000,” reads part of the affidavit received by High Court Samuel Oguk.

In 2011, the prisons department announced that Sonko had escaped from lawful custody in April 1998. He was admitted at the Coast General Hospital at the moment.

Sources within DCI intimated to KDRTV that Sonko may be taken back to Shimo la tewa to finish his sentence.

Read Also: 60-year man infects Homa Bay Teenager with HIV 

The Nairobi politician is currently in custody since Tuesday last week over cases of robbery with violence, incitement and claims of funding terrorism.

He is also facing three different corruption cases.

Meanwhile, DCI boss George Kinoti has refuted claims that they are pursuing Sonko after falling out with the powers that be.

“DCI is a professional entity that contacts its investigations in accordance with the law. We are completely non-partisan on political matters,” Kinoti said.

