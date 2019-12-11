No Social Media, No Traveling! Sonko Released on Tough Bail Conditions

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been released on a Ksh 30 Million bond or an alternative Ksh 15 Million Cash bail.

The governor has been ordered not to access his office until the hearing and determination of the case. He has also been ordered not to post any matters relating to the case on social media.

BREAKING: Governor Mike Sonko freed on cash bail of Ksh.15M, a bond of Ksh.30M and a surety of similar amount. Barred from accessing office. pic.twitter.com/AgSsuTonZl — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 11, 2019

In his ruling on Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti also ordered Sonko and his co-accused to deposit their passports with the court.

Sonko, who is facing 19 counts of graft and misuse of office, arrived in court in an ambulance a few minutes after 11 AM.

The governor spent the night at Kenyatta National Hospital, after falling ill at Kamiti Maximum Prisons.

More to follow…