Sonko Skips Hearing Despite Two Court Oders

Sonko misses court hearing, legal team says he is due to hip operation

Sonko Admitted to Hospital Ahead Of Court Ruling
Sonko Admitted to Hospital Ahead Of Court Ruling

(KDRTV)-Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has skipped appearing in Court on Thursday for mention of the case where he was charged with fraud.

The court was forced to re-issue its production orders from Monday after he failed to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

However, the police were told that there was an order stopping the police from interrogating and even taking Sonko from the hospital.

According to Deputy OCS Ezekiel Lulei, the order was issued by the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) court in Kamiti.

However, the trial magistrate noted that the order has not indicated that Sonko was unable to appear in Court or he is unfit to stand the trial.

Sonko`s lawyer John Khaminwa urged the court not to interfere with the hospital process.

“We urge the court to consider all that. It is unfortunate that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are eager to prosecute this matter,” he said.

The court was informed that the former governor was due for a hip operation in South Africa.

The Sonko`s pending cases at ATPU Kamiti is expected to be mentioned.

