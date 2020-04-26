Spain Records Lowest Coronavirus Death As Lockdown Eases

(KDRTV)-Spain which has been among the countries hard hit by the deadly coronavirus pandemic has reported the lowest daily death toll in more than a month

The Spanish Health Ministry proclaimed that the country has reported 288 more deaths which is the lowest number since 20 March

The figure is a drastic drop from the 378 recorded on Sartuday

The disclosure of the lowest number of coronavirus has surfaced as the country`s authorities ease the coronavirus lockdown

KDRVT can authoritatively report that on Sunday, children under the age of 14 were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks. They were allowed outside for one hour a day

According to data from the Spanish Health Ministry, the total number of fatalities now stands at 23, 190

The Director of Spanish Health Alert and Emergency Co-ordination Center, Fernando Simon said that for the first time in a long time the country was below 300

“Although it may be hard to give these statistics, it’s a figure which indicates a clear, positive direction in the evolution of the epidemic.”

The lifting of the lockdown restrictions in Spain has emerged as the US also start to reopen several states including Georgia and Alaska among others

On other news, Chinese Health Authorities announced on Sunday that all COVID-19 patients in Wahun city where the virus originated had been discharged