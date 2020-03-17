Spanish Coronavirus Death Toll Surge Close To 500

(KDRTV)-The death toll of coronavirus in Sapin has increased to 491 on Tuesday from 309 the day before- Health Officials have announced

The number of confirmed cases also progressed by 2,000 to 11, 178 as the country closed its borders and secured a prejudiced lockdown on 47 million people.

Reports betokened that Spain is the most hit country after Italy and China

Italy has 26, 000 cases and about 2500 deaths from the world health pandemic- coronavirus (COVID-19)

KDRTV also received hints that EU is set to bn all non-essential travel from outside the bloc, as France begins locking down its borders and people

Elsewhere, Iran has reported 135 more deaths taking its death toll close to 1000

The EU travel ban will stay for at least 30 days and this is bound to affect foreign visitors except for long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats, cross-border and health care workers, and the people transporting goods

KDRTV also confirmed that EU leaders will deliberate on the preventive measures later on Tuesday

Elsewhere, the United States had commenced the trial of coronavirus vaccines with 45 participants

According to states health officials, it may take from one year to 18 months to verify the potential of the vaccines

We understand the research group are hurrying the process of creating long term as well as temporary coronavirus vaccines