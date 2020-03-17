Health
Spanish Coronavirus Death Toll Surge Close To 500
(KDRTV)-The death toll of coronavirus in Sapin has increased to 491 on Tuesday from 309 the day before- Health Officials have announced
The number of confirmed cases also progressed by 2,000 to 11, 178 as the country closed its borders and secured a prejudiced lockdown on 47 million people.
Read also: Uhuru Declares Saturday National Prayer Day For Coronavirus
Reports betokened that Spain is the most hit country after Italy and China
Italy has 26, 000 cases and about 2500 deaths from the world health pandemic- coronavirus (COVID-19)
KDRTV also received hints that EU is set to bn all non-essential travel from outside the bloc, as France begins locking down its borders and people
Elsewhere, Iran has reported 135 more deaths taking its death toll close to 1000
The EU travel ban will stay for at least 30 days and this is bound to affect foreign visitors except for long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats, cross-border and health care workers, and the people transporting goods
KDRTV also confirmed that EU leaders will deliberate on the preventive measures later on Tuesday
Elsewhere, the United States had commenced the trial of coronavirus vaccines with 45 participants
Read also: Coronavirus; Police Reveal Details of Mukuru Patient Who Was Rushed to Mbagathi Hospital
According to states health officials, it may take from one year to 18 months to verify the potential of the vaccines
We understand the research group are hurrying the process of creating long term as well as temporary coronavirus vaccines
