Speculation Ahead of Uhuru, Raila State House Address

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the nation from State House this evening, several sources have revealed.

The President is allegedly planning to thank county Assemblies for unanimously endorsing the BBI report.

39 out of 40 County Assemblies endorsed the report, taking the country closer to the referendum which is scheduled for June this year. Only Baringo County opposed the BBI Bill. However, the decision has been stayed by a court in Kabarnet pending the hearing of an application filed by three KANU MCAs.

There had been a fear that MCAs allied to DP William Ruto would shoot down the Bill especially in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley. However, it seems Uhuru’s decision to give car grants to the county lawmakers did the magic.

Star Newspaper Journalist Oliver Mathenge said that Uhuru will be joined by ODM leader Raila Odinga. Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi will also be present at State House.

“We are this evening expecting a press conference at State House bringing together Uhuru, Raila, Kalonzo, Moi, and Mudavadi to thank County Assemblies for passing the BBI sponsored Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” Mathenge said on Twitter.

However, several Kenyans want the President to address the COVID-19 pandemic and what the government is doing to procure vaccines.

Uhuru’s 60 – day nationwide 10 PM to 4 AM curfew also lapses next week and Kenyans would wish to know if he will lift it this time around. The curfew has been in place since March last year.