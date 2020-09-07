Speculation as Raila Meets DP William Ruto’s ‘Enemies’

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has raised speculation after meeting Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny and businessman Zedekiah Bundotich at his Capitol Hill office.

Raila said he had met the two politicians on Monday. The former Prime Minister did not reveal the agenda of the meeting but there is no doubt that 2022 politics and the BBI report dominated the discussions.

Held a meeting with Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny and Zedekiah Kiprop of Buzeki Enterprises at Capitol Hill Square. pic.twitter.com/VVInQYmvUq — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 7, 2020

Both Buzeki and Kuttuny have never hidden the fact that they don’t approve of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

Kuttuny is one of the proponents of the anti-Ruto brigade in Rift Valley and has attended all the BBI reports before they were curtailed by COVID-19. Kuttuny also hosted Raila at the retirement of his mother in law in Elgeyo Marakwet in June last year.

Buzeki was once a key ally of the DP in the run-up to the 20117 elections. The two are believed to have fallen out after the businessman lost the Jubilee Primaries to Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandango. Buzeki ditched Jubilee and ran on an Independent ticket but still lost the elections.

Buzeki & Kutuny are political no-people in Kalenjin nation,Rift valley.They will take absolutely nothing to the Inugu high priest/conman.William Ruto ndo kusema Rift valley. pic.twitter.com/iPZMzWf0JO — Kalale Steve,ACT🇰🇪 (@KalaleSteve) September 7, 2020

Last year, he announced that he had decamped to former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM). He became the party’s Secretary-General. CCM has been working with KANU as an alternative to Tanga Tanga.

Early this year, CCM signed a partnership agreement with Jubilee, a move that was meant to weaken Ruto’s influence in South Rift. Monday’s meeting will strengthen the belief that Buzeki is interested in challenging Ruto’s influence in Uasin Gishu.

