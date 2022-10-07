‘Stop Dividing The Azimio Family,’ Amisi Tells Ole Kina

Earlier today, there was a public spat between Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina. This came after Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, begged Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, to nominate former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA). However, Amisi discredited Ole Kina’s proposal to have Azimio nominate former Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In his argument, Amisi asked Ole Kina not to exceed his role as a senator to reward Azimio loyalists who lost in the just concluded General Election. On Thursday, Ledama said that Kega supported Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition ardently.

Moreover, Amisi asked Ole Kina not to divide the Azimio family and it is not his duty to weigh leaders’ performance.

“Stop dividing the Azimio family. Who gave you the mandate to weigh the performance of various leaders and place them?”

“Kazi ziko kwa serikali sio kwa Azimio (There are jobs in government, and not in Azimio). Don’t send people to the wilderness,” Amisi remarked.

On the other hand, Ledama said that as a coalition, they should take care of Kanini Kega for his loyalty in the coalition.

“We need to take care of Kanini Kega. He stood firm with Azimio and is now paying the price. EALA could be a soft landing for my brother from Mt Kenya,” the Senator wrote.

There have been concern over whether Jubilee was part of Azimio or not only to be verified by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni that it was still part of the Azimio.

Consequently, a number of politicians have started lobbying for nomination, including Kioni, his KANU counterpart Nick Salat, and former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.