Students Follow No-nonsense Maths Teacher To His House And Give Him A Thorough Beating

A secondary teacher in Trans Nzoia County was ambushed and attacked by three of his student for being tough on them at school.

Nicholas Bett, a nonsense mathematics teacher at St John’s Sikinwa in Saboti Constituency, was allegedly attacked by three Form Four students at his home at around 7:30 pm.

The students ambushed their teacher at his residence just a few meters from the boarding school and gave him a thorough beating for always being tough during class time and insisting students take maths seriously.

Two other teachers, Job Naibei and Michael Odhiambo were forced to scamper for safety following the ordeal after Bett was heard screaming and wailing for help.

The three KCSE candidates, who are day scholars, reportedly hit him with a blunt object on his neck, before landing on him with blows and kicks leaving him hospitalized.

The students have not attended school since then.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Trans Nzoia County Sec-Gen Furaha Lusweti wrote a letter to Teachers Service Commission asking for the three teachers to be transferred.

Cases of students clashing with their teachers have doubled since the pandemic.

In January this year, a Form Three student at Kisii High School stabbed two of his teachers after he refused to be punished for reporting late to the institution.

