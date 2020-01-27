Suicide Bombers Attack Nigerian Mosque

KDRTV has received reports from north-eastern Nigeria that two suicide bombers have attacked a mosque during an early morning prayers

The incident happened at the town of Gwoza in the north-eastern Borno state on Sunday morning

According to the Nigerian media, three persons lost their lives when the bombers rammed into a group of worshipers in a mosque during the early morning prayers.

There are report indicating that one of the attackers was killed however there is no official comment so far

There are are also report that the bomb went off inside the mosque

Other witnesses also alleged that the attackers just struck just outside the mosque, as a group of worshipers was living after prayers.

No group has claimed the attack how militant groups such as the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province are active in the area, BBC NEWS reported

In the past month, the groups beheaded dozen of Christians including a pastor

They have also launched attacks on both mosques and churches and killing hundreds of worshipers.