Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Suicide Bomber Kills, Injures Dozens In Somalia`s Mogadishu Attack

Al-Shabaab has claimed that they have killed 17 people, however, we could not confirm the exaggerated figure as police says that only three security officers perished during the incident

By

Published

Rescue team responds to Al shabaab attck in Mogadishu Somalia July 10 2021
Rescue team responds to Al shabaab attck in Mogadishu Somalia July 10 2021

KDRTV NEWS: Three officers among those killed as dozens sustain severe injuries during a suicide bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The attacker detonated a device inside a cafe in the Somalia capital Mogadishu, statements by the police and witness reveals.

The suicide bomber bestowed target on the tea shop near a crowded junction with many members of the Somalia security forces as well as the civilians.

The Alshabaab claimed the deadly attack through the Shahada News Agency.

READ ALSO: Somalia Bomb: At Least Footballers Killed, 10 Others Injured

The flying debris outside the cafe killed two members of the Somalia security team while injuring five civilians.

“Pieces of metal and destroyed plastic seats were strewn around the whole area,” said Abdukadir Sagaalle, an eyewitnes

Contrary to the police reports claiming that only two people have died, a statement issued by the terrorists indicates that they killed 17 people and maimed several others.

However. KDRTV can not confirm the Al-Shabaab exaggerated figures.

The Al-Shabaab which is battling to overthrow Somalia`s internationally-backed government has been frequently targeting security personal and civilians in Mogadishu which is the capital of Somalia.

Last time, the Alshabaab claimed a bomb attack that killed at least 10 people in a tea shop in Mogadishu; many people sustained serious injuries.

The terrorists held the Somlai`s capital until 2011 when they were pushed away by troops from the African Union, however, they still have territories in the countryside.

Despite the deployment of government troops in central and southern Somalia, Alshabaab has been able to strike both government and civilian installations in the heart of Somalia`s capital

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019