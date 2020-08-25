President Vladimir Putin`s administration has dismissed allegations that it participated in the alleged attack on the opposition leader Alexei Navalny after German hospital reported he was poisoned

KDRTV notes that Navalny is in a coma in a German hospital after falling ill on Thursday while he was flying to Moscow from Siberia

Initially, the doctors who examined Navalvy at Omsk, Russia dismissed claims of potential poisoning

KDRTV also understands that the Russian doctors delayed authorization of Navalny`s transfer to Germany citing that his condition was not stable enough for flights.

However, later after pressure from Navalny`s wife and relatives, the doctors approved his flight to Germany on Saturday.

On Monday, the German doctors disclosed signs of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his body

According to experts, cholinesterase is an enzyme that is crucial for the normal performance of the nervous system in humans, other vertebrates, and insects. However inhibitors blocks a chemical, acetylcholine that sends signal between nerve cells

Cholinesterase inhibitors are used in the treatment of dementia and are also found in chemical weapons

Supporters of Navalny have asserted that Kremlin should be held accountable for his sickness and a section of them were also pushing to have President Vladimir Putin be investigated as well

“These accusations absolutely cannot be true and are rather an empty noise,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday in Moscow.

The spokesperson also claimed that there is no evidence to allow for investigation over Naavalny`s illness

“If a substance is found, and if it is determined that it is poisoning, then there will be a reason for an investigation,” Peskov said.

At the same time, the Navalny`s spokesperson also faulted the Russian government for failing to launch an investigation into ailed Navalny

“It was obvious that the crime would not be properly investigated, and a culprit found. However, we all know perfectly well who that is,” Yarmysh tweeted.

However, experts have criticized the German doctor s that it is too early to conclude on how the agent entered Navalny s body

KDRTV understands that Navalny is a great critic of President Vladimir Putin and also a corruption investigator

Many people including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European officials have compelled the Russian government to conduct a probe over the possible poisoning

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun was also expected to talk about the issue during a tour to Russia that commenced on Tuesday.

