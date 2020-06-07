Talai Elders Declare DP Ruto Kalenjin Kingpin, To Succeed Moi

(KDRTV)-The Talai elders have distanced themselves from allegations that Deputy President William Ruto visited them early Friday morning for traditional cleansing.

They are refuted claims that DP Ruto visited them to seek special powers to stop the ongoing purge in the house of Jubilee party

According to Rev. James Baasi who is the chairman of the elders, the Deputy President toured Kapsisiywa village in Nandi county to attend abdication and accession ceremony where he was pronounced the next kingpin to replaced the Late ex-president Daniel Moi.

In the viewpoint of Rev. Baasi, the tradition ceremony took one hour and was anchored on a strong Christian/Biblical symbols and prayers

“According to Kalenjin tradition, one would naturally abdicate the enthronement upon their demise. After Moi’s death, the royal regalia now needed a suitable successor to be handed over to through a legitimate ceremony. Friday’s ceremony was however an abridged version blended with strong Christian/biblical symbols and prayers,” said Rev. Baasi.

However, the chairman stated that the clan is not linked to sorcery and witchcraft as asserted on social media

“We know that the function started very early in the morning according to our culture and this locked many people from attending the ceremony but it is very sad to see people speculate and brand us as sorcerers,” said Baasi.

According to the elders, DP Ruto was adorned with sacred Kalenjin leadership regalia called Sambut, Kuutwet, Sharit and Rungut as well as Kumiat and kalenjin bible

Leaders who attended the ceremony included Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Julius Melly (Tinderet), Cornelius Serem (Aldai) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) as well as area MCA Pius Sing’oei.