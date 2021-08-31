Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Taliban Celebrates Victory After Final Withdrawals Of US Troops

The final plane carrying the last US troops left the Kabul international airport a few minutes past midnight on Tuesday.

By

Published

A taliban fighetr patroling the Kabul International airport in Afghan after they took over the country
A taliban fighetr patroling the Kabul International airport in Afghan after they took over the country

KDRTV NEWS: Taliban fighters have celebrated the victory after the final withdrawal of the US troops in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has taken control of the Kabul Airport after the last plane carrying the last troop of soldiers took off.

KDRTV has established that the last American plane departed just after midnight on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: US To Launch Military Attack On ISIS Any Time Following Kabul Attack

According to the US officials, they have together with their allies managed to evacuate about 123, 000 people before the deadline of 31 August deadline.

However, the US secretary of the state has said that their new engagement with Afghanistan has started.

Many Afghans fled the country after fearing the implementation of the severe Taliban laws.

However, ISIS has been targeting people being evacuated and have since launched two separate attacks outside the Kabul airport.

During the first twin suicide bomb attack, 13 members of the US service were killed alongside other 170 Afghans.

The Taliban fighters took over Afghan after the US started withdrawing their troops in the country.

READ ALSO: Afghanistan: Rocket Fired At Kabul Airport Stopped By the US From Reaching Target

Few days before the operations, the Taliban leaders urged the US to stop encouraging the Afghans to leave the country.

The giant world powers have said that they will convene critical meetings to discuss the fate of Afghan after the victory of the Taliban fighters.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019