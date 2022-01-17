Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tanasha And Hamissa Finally Meets

By

Published

Few days ago, Diamond’s Baby mama and also a business woman Hamissa Mobetto was set to come to Kenya. One of the main reasons of coming to Kenya was to hold a charity event in Kayole.

RuLk9kpTURBXy9kMGRhZGI1ZDhjNWNiNzA1YjZjZTY3ZmExZGMxZDhkMS5qcGeRlQLNAc NAq Cw4GhMAU

Hamisa and Tanasha spending sometime together

In one of her post, Hamissa noted that during her visit she will also have a date with  Tanasha whom they share a baby daddy.

However, Tanasha was also seen on a video welcoming Hamisa to Kenya.

This was so sensational as it brought positive reactions of the netizens. Finally, after Hamissa came, they went for the agreed date. This has shown so much maturity among them. Most baby mama are not in good terms with their co wives and it surprised so many people.

images 56

Photo courtesy

However, they did not disclose the reason for their meeting up but it was evidently to strengthen their bond.

This meeting could also be for bussiness purpise since both of them are successful bussiness ladies. They have always wished their children to be united despite anything.

The two have always been together and have shown no kind of hate among each other. This has always been a good example to many.

Also readWhy hamisa Mobetto Wants A Date With Tanasha Donna During Her Trip To Kenya’s Kayole

Zari, in the other hand started so well but not later. Tanasha and Zari had some beef on the  previous years. On a lengthy instagram post, Tanasha went head and posted on her instagram: I can never disrespect a woman I have never met and don’t even know simply so I can get a point across. I have no reason to hate to be honest. I am just a NOBODY who is out here grinding and tryna get these cheques, way too mature to tear another woman down. Yours sincerely, idiot,”

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019