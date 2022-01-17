Tanasha And Hamissa Finally Meets

Few days ago, Diamond’s Baby mama and also a business woman Hamissa Mobetto was set to come to Kenya. One of the main reasons of coming to Kenya was to hold a charity event in Kayole.

In one of her post, Hamissa noted that during her visit she will also have a date with Tanasha whom they share a baby daddy.

However, Tanasha was also seen on a video welcoming Hamisa to Kenya.

This was so sensational as it brought positive reactions of the netizens. Finally, after Hamissa came, they went for the agreed date. This has shown so much maturity among them. Most baby mama are not in good terms with their co wives and it surprised so many people.

However, they did not disclose the reason for their meeting up but it was evidently to strengthen their bond.

This meeting could also be for bussiness purpise since both of them are successful bussiness ladies. They have always wished their children to be united despite anything.

The two have always been together and have shown no kind of hate among each other. This has always been a good example to many.

Zari, in the other hand started so well but not later. Tanasha and Zari had some beef on the previous years. On a lengthy instagram post, Tanasha went head and posted on her instagram: I can never disrespect a woman I have never met and don’t even know simply so I can get a point across. I have no reason to hate to be honest. I am just a NOBODY who is out here grinding and tryna get these cheques, way too mature to tear another woman down. Yours sincerely, idiot,”