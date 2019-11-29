Tanga Tanga Blogger Dennis Itumbi Ordered to Pay Child Support After DNA Results

The Children’s Court has ordered Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi to pay a monthly child upkeep of Ksh 20,000 after DNA results confirmed that he is the father of the baby girl in contention.

In September this year, Itumbi was sued for child negligence by a woman who claimed to be his girlfriend. The woman said she was in a relationship with the former State House employee between January and August last year before he deserted her after she revealed she was pregnant.

“He ended the relationship in August 2018 when the lady informed him that she was pregnant with his child. She successfully delivered a baby girl on June 14, this year,” the woman’s lawyer Enricah Dulo said in court documents.

Itumbi demanded for a DNA of the said child in his affidavit. It has now been confirmed that he is the father of the baby girl who was born in June this year.

The court has ordered him to pay child upkeep pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The parties have also been allowed to have an out of court settlement in the case.

Itumbi’s baby mama wants a Ksh 50,000 monthly upkeep that will cater for the child’s food, clothing, medicine and house help salary. The blogger is also to pay for the minor’s school fees.

“We want a copy of his national identity card so that his name can be included in the minor’s certificate of birth, and we will also be asking him to set up a trust for the minor because the baby girl is his only known child,” lawyer Dulo.

The court order is the worst possible news that Itumbi would have expected especially after a bad week. A former President Uhuru Kenyatta golden boy, he was chased like a rat from the VIP dais at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday.

Itumbi is currently DP William Ruto’s Digital Strategist.