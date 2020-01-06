Connect with us
 

News

Tangatanga MP Caught on Camera Mercilessly Beating a Villager

Washiali and Ruto (Courtesy)

(KDRTV) – An undated video showing Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali mercilessly beating a villager has elicited sharp reactions on social media.

In the clip taken in a sugarcane plantation, the National Assembly Majority Chief Whip is seen kicking and punching the defenseless man with the help of his aides.

Kenyans on Twitter have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest and charge Washiali.

Blogger Robert Alai asked the police to question Washiali’s bodyguard who happens to be an officer.

When reached for comment, Washiali claimed the clip was taken in 2015 and that the man in question was caught siphoning fuel from a truck in the sugarcane plantation.

It is not clear why the MP, who is a close friend to Deputy President William Ruto, decided to take the law into his own hands instead of reporting it to the police.

Washiali has a reputation of public violence. In 2016, he was caught on camera assaulting Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. The incident happened in front of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

 

Ironically, Mr Washiali is among the Tanga Tanga MPs who complained about the violence meted on their members during the Kibra by-elections in November last year.

Kenyans are now hoping that the DCI will investigate the matter and charge Washiali with assault.

The Jubilee Party should also strip him of his role as the Majority Whip because he is bringing the party to disrepute.

