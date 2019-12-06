Several persons are feared trapped after a 6-story building collapsed in Tassia Estate, Embakassi East, Nairobi County

The unfortunate incident took place at around 9 am Friday, December 6.

KDRTV has learned the rescue operations have been prompted by both the locals and the county authorities.

A number of people have been evacuated alive and rushed to the hospital.

A resident at the scene who spoke to the media complained of poor construction as the cause of the collapse.

More to follow…