TASSIA ESTATE: Several Feared Trapped After 6-Storey Building Collapses
Several persons are feared trapped after a 6-story building collapsed in Tassia Estate, Embakassi East, Nairobi County
The unfortunate incident took place at around 9 am Friday, December 6.
KDRTV has learned the rescue operations have been prompted by both the locals and the county authorities.
A number of people have been evacuated alive and rushed to the hospital.
A resident at the scene who spoke to the media complained of poor construction as the cause of the collapse.
More to follow…
