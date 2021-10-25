Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tension At Moi University As Lecturers Protest Over Delayed Salaries

Lecturers at Moi University, Eldoret are now demanding ouster of institution`s management

By

Published

Learning was halted at Moi Univesity Eldoret after lecturers portested delays of their salaries
Learning was halted at Moi Univesity Eldoret after lecturers portested delays of their salaries

KDRTV NEWS: Tension was high at Moin University on Monday, October 25, after lecturers protested delayed salaries.

The lecturers told the media that they had not received their salaries for the last three months, while the school farm workers had not received 13 months’ wages.

The lecturers asked the government to listen to their plea failure, to which they would not go back to class.

We are here today because we want to get justice. As it is, the donkey is tired (sic). Enough is enough,” one of the unionist stated.

The protestors commanded that they need an address from Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kosgey, saying he ought to explain why the salaries have been delayed.

READ ALSO: Photos Of University Slay Queen Almost Killed By Prison Warder After Conning Him Ksh 900k Emerge 

The lecturers also demanded that the university leadership be ousted.

Police officers were deployed to contain the situation.

KDRTV has established that this was not the first time the tutors were protesting about delayed salaries.

They downed their tools in February 2021, demanding 2020 salary arrears before they could sign another contract.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019