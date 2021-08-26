Photos Of University Slay Queen Almost Killed By Prison Warder After Conning Him Ksh 900k Emerge 

Photos of a lady saved by the DCI just hours before her life was taken away by her boyfriend after she conned him Ksh 900,000 have now hit the internet.

Sandra Njoki, a student at the Mt Kenya University in Thika, was allegedly being hunted by her boyfriend Edwin Omuse, who disappeared from duty on Wednesday armed with a G3 rifle, on a mission to kill her.

An enraged Omuse stormed out of Kangeta GK Prison in Meru carrying the riffle in a sack. The rifle which had been stripped had a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

He was set to travel to Thika to kill Njoki whom he alleged had defrauded him Sh900,000 that he had borrowed from a bank.

Efforts to trace the warder gone rogue in Meru became fruitless, after he disappeared from the prison, where he had been assigned sentry duties. The last eyewitnesses who saw Omuse in Meru, told detectives that they had spotted him on a fast-moving motorbike.

According to DCI, Omuse later made a phone call after visiting the girl's parent's home urging her to meet.

According to DCI, Omuse later made a phone call after visiting the girl’s parent’s home urging her to meet.

He assembled the firearm and made another call to the girlfriend, who is a fourth-year student, inquiring on her whereabouts.

Lucky, the DCI intercepted the call and managed to save the young woman before she met with him.

Njoki is pursuing a course in environmental health, at the university’s main campus in Thika.

The scare just comes days after yet another police officer killed his girlfriend following an argument.

The officer, Constable Bernard Sivo, is said to have attacked Mary Nyambura at Njoro Sub-County Hospital where she had sought treatment after suffering a fractured leg.

The 29-year-old later managed to go to the hospital, and it was while she was being treated when the officer emerged armed with an AK-47 rifle.

