Sonko Friends Panic As Terror Cops Arrest Aides

(KDRTV)- There is panic as terror police arrest Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko`s aides, searching their houses over allegation of terrorist activities

KDRTV has established that seven more aides have been arrested on Friday and Saturday by plain cloth detectives.

Some of the aides were found outside city hall, some from their homes, and some on the road.

Sonko`s friends and supporters now are in a panic mood as they fear they may be the next target

The number that has been detained over allegation of training militia group to terrorize the country including Mike Sonko is now seven

According to reports by The Star, the police went to Nairobi homes of those being detained and recovered knives and items including jungle camouflage military-type uniforms which are alleged to be among the items used for training

KDRTV notes that the operations were carried out by Anti-Terror Police Unit

The first aides to be arrested in the crackdown that started last week were Clifford Ouko and Benjamin Ochieng.

On Thursday, they were taken to Kahawa West Law court in Kamiti Prison for assertedly trying to rescue Sonko

The prosecution now wants them detained for 30 days pending investigations

The magistrate however ordered that they be detained together with Sonko until Monday when their bail application will be heard

The duo was arrested on February 3 outside Kamiti Maximum GK Prison

Reports indicate that Ocieng had gone live on Facebook outside the Prison saying Sonko was locked up there.

Since Sonko was arrested last Monday, he has been guarded by ATPU officers

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive Sonko and hand him over to him for coaching on how to stop being “errand boy”

