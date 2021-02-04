Connect with us

Kalonzo Pleads With President Uhuru To Forgive Sonko

President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints Kalonzo Musyoka his special envoy to South Sudan two days after state visit by South Sudan President
(KDRTV)-Wiper Party boss Kalozo Musyoka has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

KDRTV understands that besieged Mike Sonko has lately turned to be a great critic of the President of late.

On January 4, Kalonzo, who was speaking during the anniversary of former President Daniel Moi, said that he would mentor Mike Sonko to stop being an errant boy.

However, Kalonzo decided to ask for forgiveness from Mr. Presiednt on behalf of his tribesman, regretting that he had insulted the head of the state

READ ALSO: Drama as ‘Pastor’ Mike Sonko Turns Police Cells into Worship Centre.

“Mike Mbuvi Sonko is our son. He comes from my backyard. I am requesting that you hand over this young man to me. He has really insulted you. On his behalf, I plead for forgiveness.

Once he is done with these episodes, we will yet mentor him for you. You have shown great heart, don’t give these insults much thought. All we want is to build this country,” said Kalonzo.

KDRTV understands that Sonko was initially a close ally to President Uhuru but principally fell out with him after the President transferred a critical department previously managed by Nairobi county to general Mohamed Badi-led Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)

Sonko was later ousted after being faulted for several counts, including abuse of office and graft.

As reported by KDRTV previously, Sonko is being detained at Kamiti Maximum GK Prison.

Sonko is also facing a terror link charge as well as assault.

Sonko is currently an insider of Deputy President William Ruto

