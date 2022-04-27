Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Central African Republic (CAR) Becomes Second Country To Approve Bitcoin As Legal Tender

By

Published

images 17
Bitcoins

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital money created in January 2009. It is also a type of money that is fully virtual.

Earlier, the Central African Republic (CAR) has approved Bitcoin as legal tender. It becomes the second country to approve it. El Salvador became the first ever country to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency in September 2021.

images 16 2

Bitcoin

However, the move was criticised by many economists, including the International Monetary Fund, which said it increased the risk of financial fluctuation. CAR people can now use it to buy commodities and services. On the contrary, not many other countries accept bitcoins.

images 20 3

People in a site in CAR

Despite being one of the poorest countries in the world, CAR is rich in diamonds, gold and uranium. The country has been affected by conflict for years and is a close Russian ally, with mercenaries from the Wagner Group helping fight revolutionary troops.
The CAR has suffered from ongoing conflict since its independence in 1960.

Legislators have voted to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender according to a statement from the CAR presidency.

The move puts CAR “on the map of the world’s boldest and most visionary countries”, it said.

Fears of using bitcoin

On the contrary, the move has brought up fears that Bitcoin could make it easier for criminals to launder money. On the other hand, bitcoins use so much electricity to generate.

Also read High-Profile US Twitter Accounts Hacked In Bitcoin Scam

Less than four years ago, just 4% of people in CAR had an internet access, according to the World Data website. The internet is needed to use any cryptocurrency. Bitcoin however,  is created, distributed, traded, and stored with the use of a decentralized ledger system, known as a blockchain.

Presently, CAR uses the French-backed CFA franc as its currency, along with most other former French colonies in Africa.

images 18 2

Bitcoins

Some see the usage of Bitcoin as a plan to weaken the CFA

“The context, given the systemic corruption and a Russian partner facing international sanctions, does encourage suspicion,” French analyst Thierry Vircoulon told the AFP news agency.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020