The Rise Of Trio Mio In His Music Journey

images 29 4

Trio Mio became an internet sensation after his song Cheza Kama Wewe was all over the internet. He is often compared to the late Issa, a Young talented Kenyan musician who perished in a grisly road accident. He is arguably one of the youngest celebrities in the music industry.

image courtesy

His real name is Mario TJ Kasela. TJ stands for Thanks Jesus, a name given to him by his mom. It was given to him as a way of thanking God for his mom had complication when he had him.

image courtesy

Tj grew up in Kayole and partly Umoja. He is a last born in a family of four, two boys and two girls. His brother Big Ting P is also a musician.

His rise

Back in 2020, it was during corona when he took advantage of the lock down. He used to write songs and could later release hit after hit. Some of his songs that gave him a break through was  Bazeng, his first song, Cheza kama wewe and Sipangwingwi.

image courtesy

His mother is his current manager. Trio has always had his brother’s support ever since he was young.

Balancing school and music

Trio Mio is still a student in his final year of his secondary school education. In a recent interview with Daniel Ndambuki, Churchill, Trio narrated how he balances school with music. When it is time to study, he takes his time and could sing maybe during break time.

One of the biggest and exciting part of the music career is when he perfomed at the Azimio.  That was the first time he met with Raila Amollo Odinga, former Kenyan prime minister.

However, Trio has challenges. People everywhere have big expectations of him and could be forced to ignore some of them in a good way.

 

