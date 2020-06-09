The Ruto Factor in Waiguru’s Dramatic Impeachment

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto had nothing with the dramatic impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Waiguru was impeached on Tuesday after 23 out of 33 MCAs voted in favour of the impeachment motion. Not a single legislator voted to save the governor who is accused of massive corruption and misuse of office in her three years at the helm of the county.

We are dealing with WAIGURU versus KIBICHO…Ruto anaingilia wapi?😁😁😁😁 — @Itsmikekhimu (@Michaelkhimu) June 9, 2020

It is true that Ruto and Waiguru do not see eye to eye especially since they are in different camps over the BBI referendum. However, Waiguru has so many other enemies, especially in Kirinyaga. She has sidelined all other elected leaders from running the affairs of the county starting with her own Deputy Peter Ndambiri.

Read Also: Is Matiang’i the Man to Stop Ruto?

Waiguru also fell out with Woman Rep Purity Ngirici and has recently been fighting with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. All of these people would have wanted her out of the county leadership but they don’t have the powers to do so.

Waiguru likes Uhuru

Uhuru doesn't like Ruto.

Ruto doesn't like Kibicho

Who also doesn't like Waiguru. Who does Uhuru like? — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 9, 2020

We should give MCAs credit for executing their mandate to kick out the county boss. Everything doesn’t have to be about politics. For once, we should look at the governor’s performance record. According to those on the ground, it is awful.

Despite all these facts, the name of William Ruto will be heavily mentioned when Waiguru’s impeachment motion is presented in the Senate.

Senators will be told that the DP is punishing Waiguru after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta and they will all vote to save the embattled governor.

One day, lighting will strike Parliament!