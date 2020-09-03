Connect with us

Thousand liters of Changaa brew destroyed in Kisii County

Changaa in Kisii
Changaa in Kisii

KDRTV-A Thousand liters of Changaa brew was destroyed in Kisii County after concerned residents tipped the local area Administration of the rampant illegal practice in Esani Village, Nyatieko Location.

Led by their Area Chief and Administration police officers they descended on the home of the accused and forced him to dig up the pits where he hid the tanks containing the liquor, poured some on the ground while setting the tanks ablaze.

