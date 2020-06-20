Three Nairobi County Cops Contracts Coronavirus

Three police officers in Nairobi county have tested positive for COVID-19 as the county continues to record surge in the rate of coronavirus infections

Reports indicate that the trio have been playing vital role in tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients before they tested positive on Friday

According to a statement by Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo revealed that two police officer were found to have contracted the virus when they went to have a check-up and were later put under forced quarantine at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital where they are being treated

Another police officer willingly went to Mbagathi Hospital to know his COVID-19 status where he tested positive

The officer was isolated at the same health facility

According to Ndolo, the families of the three officers have also been put under forced quarantine at their residences

Mr. Ndolo also refuted claims that the three officers were attached at the Kamkunji police station stating that the officers were attached at various police stations

According to our previous reports, 117 more people tested positive for COVID-19 rasing the national tally to 4,374

Out of the new patients, 112 were Kenyans while the remaining were foreign nationals

Kenya so far has tested 133, 541 samples after testing 3,043 between Thursday and Friday