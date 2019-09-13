Missing Dutch Billionaire Tob Cohen Found Dead

The body of the missing billionaire Tob Cohen has been found dead in Lower Kabete area, Nairobi.

According to reports, the remains of the deceased were found buried in his home more than 40 days after he was reported missing.

The police have noted that they discovered the body inside a manhole in the deceased’s compound in Kitusuru, Spring Valley Road.

The police further divulged that the Dutch tycoon’s employees had stated that the last time they saw him was on July 20.

They are stated that he left the compound in a white car and was carrying only a briefcase.

His estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Cohen was on Thursday arraigned in court to face the murder charges but did not take plea.

The court ordered that she undergo a mental assessment.

Being the prime suspect in the murder of her husband, Mrs Cohen had been detained for 12 days as detectives carry out investigations.

Mr Cohen has been living in Kenya since 11987.

