Tob Cohen To Be Laid To Rest Next Week As Wife, Sister Reach Agreement

Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen will be laid to rest next week on Monday after his widow Sarah Wairimu and sister Gabrielle Cohen reached consensus.

The golf magnate will be buried at a Jewish Cemetery along Wangari Mathai road. The ceremony will be attended by only close friends and relatives.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, lawyers Philip Murgor and Cliff Ombeta said that Wairimu and Gabrielle will participate in the ceremony unless there is a court order dictating otherwise.

“Sarah Cohen and Gabriel Van Straten (Cohen) will participate as widow and sister respectively,” said Murgor.

Read:

The lawyers have asked the DCI, DPP and prison authorities to help in making sure the ceremony goes on smoothly.

“The DPP, DCI, and prison authorities are requested by both Sarah and Gabriel to facilitate this compromise arrangement so that the late Tob Cohen can be accorded a dignified send as proposed,’’ they said.

Wairimu and Gabrielle were part of the team that oversaw Cohen’s postmortem at Chiromo mortuary.

Cohen’s sister had requested to dispose off the body after the autopsy in accordance with the Jewish traditions. Wairimu on her part declared that she was the legal wife thus should be the one to bury the ex Phillips East Africa chief executive.

Read Also:

“Our client demands that the remains are not released to Gabrielle Cohen as she has no legal authority or mandate to take our client’s husband’s body let alone bury him. We expect that the Kenyan authorities will enforce her legal rights,” Murgor said.

Earlier reports indicated that the Dutch citizen’s skull was crashed, his leg dislocated and his hands broken.

His widow his the prime suspect in his murder.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases