Tobiko Summoned by MPs Over Planned Mau Evictions.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has been summoned by MPs to make an appearance in parliament next week regarding the planned second phase of Mau Evictions.

According to the National Assembly Committee, Tobiko is expected to shed more light on the planned evictions and displacement of people before the declaration is put into action.

Tobiko was appointed the CS for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry after he resigned as the DPP.

According to the statement by the Chairman of the National Committee Kareke Mbiuku, Tobiko and the ministry of environment at large were asked to ensure complete public participation, sensitization and engagement with local leaders of the affected counties in a bid to yield the best results moving forward.

“As a committee we expect to speak to the CS next week when parliament resumes so that he can shed more light on the planned evictions before the exercise is commenced,” said Mbiuku.

The Planned phase two of Mau evictions is expected to begin in 60 days, with the government issuing a declaration for all people living in the region to vacate.

Almost 10,000 families are bound to be affected in the evictions together with 3000 school going children.

Last week, the government issued a directive for all schools in the region to be closed, and children barred from resuming classes.

The first phase of Mau evictions took place in 2004, where children and families were displaced and properties destroyed.

Although the government planned to compensate the affected families, little was done as some of them are still languishing in poverty with no lands to settle from.

This second phase of evictions has been widely fought by different leaders, each taking different stances on the same.

However, the government should be aware that it’s the people who elected them hence they should put their interests first by protecting them from such evictions and displacement.

