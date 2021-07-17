TOKYO 2020: Athletes Worried As First Covid Case Hit Village

KDRTV NEWS: Games-related organizer in Tokyo Japan has become the first person to test positive for Covid in the Athletes village.

The Chief of Tokyo Olympics have accepted that the athletes are “probably very worried”

The organizer has since gone into 14 days and his case is one of the 15 Games-related cases reported on Sartuday.

The organizer tested negative when he arrived in Japan, however, he later tested positive during a village screening process.

Organized had previously insisted that the village needed to be the safest place.

“Athletes who are coming to Japan are probably very worried. I understand that,” said Games chief Seiko Hashimoto. “That is the reason why we need to make full disclosure. “We are doing everything to prevent any Covid outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond.”

The Games that had been postponed by one year is being held without spectators and under tight quarantine rules while Tokyo is currently in a state of emergency until 22 August when the Covid cases are expected to go down.

The athletes who will be tested daily have started arriving in Tokyo with the Olympics set to run from 23 July to 8 August.

Follow for more updates…