Tokyo Olympics: Eliud Kipchoge Defends Olympic Marathon

KDRTV NEWS: Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, 36, has cemented his legacy after making history in the Tokyo Olympic marathon race.

Eliud has become the world’s third person to win back to back Olympics gold in the men`s marathon final after East Germans Waldemar Cierpinski (1972 and 1976) and Ethiopian Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964).

“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back to back. I hope now to help inspire the next generation.

“The Olympic dream is a special dream. For every athlete here, it has taken a lifetime of preparation to get to this point. Today I lived my Olympic dream. I always say that sport is like life, whereby you can win and lose. But today was a day where I won and get to say I successfully defended my Olympic title,” Kipchoge stated after the race.