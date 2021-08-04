Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tokyo Olympics: Kenya Wins First Gold Medal

Kenyans seemingly are celebrating a happy ending after poor starts in the Tokyo, Japan olympics

By

Published

Kenyans Emmanuel Korrir Right and Ferguson Rotich claims first and second position in the mens 800m race respectively
Kenyans Emmanuel Korrir Right and Ferguson Rotich claims first and second position in the mens 800m race respectively

KDRTV NEWS: Kenyans are celebrating after it claimed its first gold medal in the Tokyo Japan Olympics.

In the men`s 800m, Emmanuel Korir finished ahead of world championship bronze medalist Ferguson Rotich in the final.

Thus, Kenya claimed both gold medals as well as silver in the men`s 800 meters races.

Kenya scooped positions one and two in a final that involved nine athletes.

The duo has brought back the hope of Kenyans who were concerned about the bad beginning in the Olympic races in Tokyo.

A Kenyan athlete was edged in the 100m race after he was found to have breached the rules and regulations of the Olympic game.

This is a title that Kenyans has claimed since Beijing 2008

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019