Twitter on Fire as Uhuru Says He Will Allow Miguna into the Country

(KDRTV) – Reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta will allow exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna into the country without any drama have elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Uhuru said on Monday that anyone planning to come back to the country is free to do so.

“I have heard that some people are now planning to fly into the country. Let them come because that is their freedom,” Uhuru said.

“Nobody has been stifled from speaking freely. Let us use that freedom of speech to preach unity and help fight corruption. Empty rhetoric will not help anything.” Uhuru added.

The President spoke in Murang’a during the burial of Charles Rubia.

Immediately after the pronouncement, Miguna was trending at number one on Twitter.

Lawyer Nelson Havi, who at one time represented Miguna Miguna, said the President will allow the self-proclaimed NRM General back into the country because he (Uhuru) is a law-abiding citizen.

“A purposeful interpretation of the assurance on freedom of association and expression by President Uhuru Kenyatta confirms Miguna Miguna will be granted unrestricted re-entry at JKIA. The President is a law-abiding Kenyan and anyone flouting the law should not cite his name,” Nelson Havi said.

President Uhuru hints that @MigunaMiguna will be allowed back to enjoy the benefits of Freedom of Speech.He was responding to Hon. @WahomeHon challenge. " Mheshimiwa we shall defend the right to freedom of speech, hata naskia kuna wengine wanataka kupanda ndege wakuje kuongea.." — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 30, 2019

However, it is Miguna in fact who has an issue with what Uhuru said. The General ordered the President to comply with court orders and return his valid passport before the said date.

“You drugged and illegally forced me out of Kenya on March 29, 2018 with no papers except an illegally-booked air ticket. I’ll use LEGALLY-ISSUED air tickets. on Jan 7, 2020. RETURN my VALID Kenyan Passport as ORDERED by the Courts,” Miguna said.

“When you illegally broke into my house using explosives, abducted, tortured then LOCKED me out of my own home and country, my “papers” inside my house and those you illegally seized are still mine. COMPLY with Court Orders. Return/Issue my passport. Stop DISOBEYING court orders,” he further said.

