Two Vehicles Burnt During Al-Shabaab Attack In Lamu

VERON MEFIA

Published

2 mins ago

on

(KDRTV)-Two vehicled which were being used for construction were on Sunday burnt after the Al-Shabaab militants attacked Milihoi on the Lamu-Garsen road

Lamu county police commander, Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident saying that the police engaged the militants they finally fled through the forest

According to Mr. Macharia, the militants also tried to invade a police-based located adjacent to an establishment for the construction company.

Read also: Police, KDF Thwart Attempted Lamu Attack By 50 Suspected Shabaab Militants

The police further added that there were, however, no casualties from the incident

In the recent months, Al-Shabaab militants have been launched attacks specifically in Lamu

Trending