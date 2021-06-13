UDA Opens Branch Office In Seattle, Washington

KDRTV NEWS: United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party announces that it would open a branch office in the United States.

The announcement was made by Murang`a Senator Irungu Kangata on Friday, June 11.

KDRTV has established that the offense in Seattle, Washington will be opened on Friday, June 18.

Kang`ata will be the chief guest of the event while Kiare Prestige, the US-based media personality will be the host.

The branch will serve Kenyans in Diaspora and help UDA to brace for the 2022 general elections.

I am greatly honoured to be Chief Guest for the official launch of UDA Diaspora Office in Seattle USA Washington state 1648 310th Street Federal Way Washington 98003 6pm 18th June 2021. All are invited.”, Kangata affirmed.

The event will be streamed live at 6.00 pm pacific time on Facebook and Youtube.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, in 2020 Kenyans in diaspora sent ksh333, 533, 200.

The figure increased from ksh301, 408, 800 in 2019.

At the same time, Dennis Itumbi, the party`s digital strategist asked the public to donate items such as shovels, sand, graders, murram, and stones to repair the road.

KDRTV notes that the state authorities have severally interrupted a number of UDA meetings.

In May, the party meeting in Meru was brought to an end. In June meeting attendees in Nyali were ordered to clear the scene on Thursday, June 3.

The state authorities claimed that the UDA meetings go against the government efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus.