Uganda Registers Highest Number Of Covid Cases

Uganda registers the highest number of coronavirus infections since the outbreak.

Yoweri Museveni

KDRTV NEWS: Uganda has recorded the highest number of coronavirus since the breakout coronavirus in the country.

A total of 1438 people contracted the novel virus out of 8478 samples tested on June 8.

It takes the Ugandan Covid positivity rate to 17 percent.

READ ALSO: Uganda, Zambia, Congo Denied Entry In UAE Over Covid-19

The country is dealing with Covid variants that were fast identified in India, UK, and South Africa and the one that was recognized in China.

There are fears that if the infection rate continues to rise, then the Ugandan health facilities would be overwhelmed: the country may run out of Covid supplies such as oxygen.

The surge of Covid cases in the country promoted the Ugandan government to impose a partial lockdown that will last for six weeks.

The Ugandan authorities closed schools and restricted public gatherings as well as movements between districts.

According to our previous reports, Ugandan flights had been blocklisted in United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the surge in Covid cases.

At the same time, Rwanda through RwandAir has closed its airspace for Ugandan flights over an increase in coronavirus infections.

The country received 964000 doses of AstraZeneca in March 2020, but 750000 jabs have been used so far.

READ ALSO: Rwanda Closes Airspace For Ugandan Flights Over Covid-19 Surge

However, the Ugandan authorities announced that another batch of vaccines is expected within the week, but they are yet to arrive.

So far, Uganda has registered cumulative infections of 56949 since the first cases of coronavirus.

